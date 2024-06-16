|
16.06.2024 14:17:00
Is Ethereum a Millionaire Maker?
There's no denying that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the best crypto investments of the past decade. At its current price of $3,500, Ethereum is up more than 10,000-fold from its initial price of just $0.31. As a result, an investment of just $100 in 2015 would have likely been enough to make you a crypto millionaire today.But we're moving into Ethereum's second decade now, and it's no longer a slam-dunk certainty that you can become a crypto millionaire by investing at today's prices. If you are thinking about investing in it for that purpose, here are three important questions to ask yourself.Let's assume for a moment that you have $1,000 to invest in Ethereum right now. For that initial investment to grow to $1 million, it would need to increase in value 1,000-fold. A decade ago, that was certainly possible. But what about today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
