16.06.2024 14:17:00

Is Ethereum a Millionaire Maker?

There's no denying that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the best crypto investments of the past decade. At its current price of $3,500, Ethereum is up more than 10,000-fold from its initial price of just $0.31. As a result, an investment of just $100 in 2015 would have likely been enough to make you a crypto millionaire today.But we're moving into Ethereum's second decade now, and it's no longer a slam-dunk certainty that you can become a crypto millionaire by investing at today's prices. If you are thinking about investing in it for that purpose, here are three important questions to ask yourself.Let's assume for a moment that you have $1,000 to invest in Ethereum right now. For that initial investment to grow to $1 million, it would need to increase in value 1,000-fold. A decade ago, that was certainly possible. But what about today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0703
-0,0036
-0,34
Japanischer Yen
168,65
-0,1500
-0,09
Britische Pfund
0,8433
0,0017
0,20
Schweizer Franken
0,9533
-0,0067
-0,69
Hongkong-Dollar
8,3598
-0,0288
-0,34
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot nach zeitweisem Fall unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Börsen beendet Tag uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich verhalten. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen