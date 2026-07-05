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05.07.2026 12:56:00
Is Ethereum in Trouble or Not? Major Changes at the Ethereum Foundation Are Bullish For ETH.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is under pressure from all sides, and not just because crypto prices are falling and sentiment for the whole asset class is faltering. Institutional investors and high-profile supporters are selling their Ethereum holdings, and the Ethereum Foundation is making dramatic changes. At the time of writing (July 1), Ethereum was trading around $1,570 -- close to its lowest point in almost three years. The Ethereum Foundation is a non-profit that supports the Ethereum ecosystem, led by co-founder and crypto celebrity Vitalik Buterin. It announced last week that it would cut its budget by 40% and reduce staff numbers by 20% as part of a broader strategic reset. For Ethereum holders, or investors considering buying the dip, the question is whether the organization's shift reflects a failing ecosystem or a strategic move to support long-term growth. I lean toward the latter, though there are some areas to watch. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Name
|Kurs
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|%
|Dollarkurs
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1,1437
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0,0006
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0,05
|Japanischer Yen
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184,64
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0,4300
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0,23
|Britische Pfund
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0,8566
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0,0002
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0,02
|Schweizer Franken
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0,9188
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0,0003
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0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
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8,9699
|
0,0038
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|
0,04
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