Is Ethereum Losing Steam in 2022?

There's a potential event that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) investors are looking forward to, and it's called the flippening. This will take place the moment that Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in terms of market capitalization. Ethereum, with a market cap of $373 billion as of Tuesday morning, would have to more than double to overtake Bitcoin at $786 billion. The gap has actually widened over the past month, as Ethereum's 20% decline finds it falling behind Bitcoin despite the leading crypto's 10% slide in the same time frame. Bitcoin isn't the only rival that Ethereum investors should be watching. Bulls are spending so much time looking through the windshield at Bitcoin that they're not paying attention to what's happening in the rearview mirror. Smaller players led by Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are starting to catch up, and there's no doubt that those crypto investors see an entirely different "flippening" scenario playing out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading