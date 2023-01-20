|
20.01.2023 12:15:00
Is Ethereum Losing Steam in 2023?
The crypto market has been having a tough year, to put it mildly. Prices are down across the board, the FTX implosion has left a bad taste in many investors' mouths, and more skeptics are voicing their concerns about the industry's future. While Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has consistently given investors reason to be optimistic, it's also been hit hard -- falling nearly 70% from its peak in late 2021.Given everything that's been happening in the crypto market lately, is Ethereum still a strong investment? Or is it losing steam in 2023? Here's what you need to know.Despite the current market volatility, 2022 was a big year for Ethereum. The network successfully completed The Merge, transitioning from a proof-of-work (PoW) mining protocol to proof of stake (PoS), and dramatically decreasing its energy usage.Continue reading
