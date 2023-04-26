|
26.04.2023 12:45:00
Is Ethereum More Decentralized After The Merge?
It might come as a surprise, but Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) made its noteworthy switch from proof of work to proof of stake more than six months ago. Referred to as The Merge, this transition looks like a distant memory as attention has been focused on the fact that Ethereum is in the midst of an impressive rally to start off 2023 and is up more than 50% so far this year. Although Ethereum might be having a much better year than in 2022, it's probably time to check in on how this whole proof-of-stake thing is doing. The switch from proof of work caused some to believe Ethereum was becoming more centralized. This topic is highly controversial and is an extremely abstract concept, but its important to take into consideration since one of the primary use cases of investing in cryptocurrencies is their premise as an alternative to existing centralized systems. Continue reading
