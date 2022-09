Is Ethereum or Solana a Better Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) remains the acknowledged market leader among Layer 1 blockchains, it's no longer as dominant as it once was. In 2022, Ethereum appears to have dedicated much of its attention to The Merge, which has opened the door for challengers like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) to take market share away from Ethereum in areas ranging from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to gaming. Moreover, let's be honest: The Merge has been a dud from an investment perspective. During the summer, it looked like Ethereum was going to skyrocket to new highs. But after briefly approaching the $2,000 mark in mid-August, Ethereum is now trading around $1,300.Blockchain developers might be super jazzed about The Merge, but crypto investors are not. So is Ethereum or Solana the better buy right now?Continue reading