|
20.09.2022 12:10:00
Is Ethereum Still a Buy After The Merge?
So, you probably heard that The Merge went down successfully last week. Now that one of the largest upgrades in cryptocurrency history is complete, what's next for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and how should investors approach the world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency?First, we should make one thing clear: The Merge is just one step in Ethereum's development. The blockchain is still a work in progress. In fact, it's believed that Ethereum is barely halfway complete, at least according to one of its co-founders, Vitalik Buterin. At the Ethereum Community Conference in Paris this July, Buterin was asked about his thoughts on the future of the blockchain. He said that once The Merge is finalized and launched, Ethereum would still be only operating at 55% of its potential.Continue reading
