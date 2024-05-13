|
13.05.2024 12:30:00
Is Ethereum Still a Millionaire-Maker Crypto?
Since its launch in July 2015, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has skyrocketed in price from just $0.31 to $3,000 today. That's a nearly 10,000-fold return on your investment! If you had invested just a few hundred dollars in Ethereum a decade ago, you'd likely be a millionaire today.But does Ethereum still have the power to make you a millionaire? While it's hard to argue with Ethereum's historical track record, things get a bit dicier when you consider its future prospects.When Ethereum launched back in 2015, it stood alone as the only smart contract blockchain platform. And, as such, it had an incredible first-mover advantage. Arguably, it was not until 2020, when blockchain upstart Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) appeared, that Ethereum saw its first legitimate rival.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0797
|
0,0026
|
|
0,24
|Japanischer Yen
|
168,23
|
0,1600
|
|
0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8602
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9783
|
0,0011
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4351
|
0,0204
|
|
0,24
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX: Zurückhaltung prägt den Montagshandel -- DAX mit leichten Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zum Wochenstart nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen ebenfalls leicht abwärts. In Fernost wagten sich Anleger am Montag kaum aus der Deckung.