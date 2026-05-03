|
03.05.2026 23:21:00
Is Ethereum the Generational Wealth Pick for Real‑World Crypto Use?
The phrase "generational wealth" gets thrown around a lot in crypto, but it generally refers to what you can get from an asset that has enough gas in the tank to multiply in value many times over, even if it takes a long time. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is a natural candidate for being that kind of wealth-building investment, as it has already stood the test of time and made many of its early investors quite rich. Today, with a $280 billion market cap, Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency.But can it actually deliver on its big growth potential by becoming a financial technology that's widely used for real-world applications?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1712
|
-0,0035
|
|
-0,29
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,94
|
-0,1000
|
|
-0,05
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8637
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9169
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1724
|
-0,0293
|
|
-0,32