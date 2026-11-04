04.11.2026 13:15:00

Is Google's New Cryptocurrency Service a Reason to Buy Ethereum or Solana?

There will soon be a new crypto security service offered by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and it could well provide a mild boost for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Google's new cryptocurrency platform, which it calls Google Multi-Party Compute (MPC), was announced on Oct. 28, and Alphabet is already using it to secure its own digital assets parked on both of those blockchains. MPC's commercial launch is scheduled for early 2027.

Google argues its relationships with traditional financial institutions will give it an edge in providing cybersecure crypto custody, but how that will help Solana and Ethereum is another matter. Let's analyze the situation.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Continue reading

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1222
-0,0009
-0,08
Japanischer Yen
177,08
-0,8100
-0,46
Britische Pfund
0,8342
0,0004
0,05
Schweizer Franken
0,9162
-0,0016
-0,17
Hongkong-Dollar
8,8008
-0,0085
-0,10
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Furcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne letztlich ein -- Wall Street stark unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fielen. An der Wall Street geht es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen