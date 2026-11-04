Is Google's New Cryptocurrency Service a Reason to Buy Ethereum or Solana?

There will soon be a new crypto security service offered by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and it could well provide a mild boost for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Google's new cryptocurrency platform, which it calls Google Multi-Party Compute (MPC), was announced on Oct. 28, and Alphabet is already using it to secure its own digital assets parked on both of those blockchains. MPC's commercial launch is scheduled for early 2027.

Google argues its relationships with traditional financial institutions will give it an edge in providing cybersecure crypto custody, but how that will help Solana and Ethereum is another matter. Let's analyze the situation.

Continue reading