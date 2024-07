Is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust a Millionaire Maker?

Cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly common in investing circles and is arguably an asset class worth including in any long-term portfolio. But crypto is still a Wild West of sorts; there are seemingly endless options, few regulatory guardrails, and highly public instances of fraud that taint crypto's reputation.The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEMKT: GBTC) is a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that addresses many of those concerns.It's also a proven millionaire maker; a $10,000 investment at the trust's inception in mid-2015 would be worth over $1.2 million today. Originally traded over the counter, the ETF was uplisted to the New York Stock Exchange this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool