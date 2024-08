Is iShares Bitcoin Trust a Millionaire Maker?

Cryptocurrencies have made plenty of millionaires over the last decade. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bulls like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor expect the largest crypto name to soar even higher in the long run, possibly creating many more millionaires along the way.Now, buying Bitcoin isn't necessarily easy. You need an account with a cryptocurrency exchange, you must be comfortable sharing your bank information with that exchange so you can fund that account, and then you have to read up on the buying process. That used to be the only way to add direct Bitcoin exposure to your investing portfolio.That changed in January 2024, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed the launch of 11 spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Now you can buy or sell shares of these funds in pretty much the same way you'd buy and sell any ordinary stock, and their share prices are directly tied to the real-time Bitcoin price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool