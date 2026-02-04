|
04.02.2026 22:02:26
Is iShares Bitcoin Trust the Best Bitcoin ETF You Can Buy?
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT:FBTC) both deliver pure-play bitcoin exposure with identical expense ratios, but differ in assets under management, trading statistics, and subtle variations in historical performance and risk.Both iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund are designed for investors seeking straightforward access to bitcoin price performance through traditional brokerage accounts, avoiding the technical and custody challenges of holding cryptocurrency directly. This comparison highlights the practical differences that may matter most for those weighing these two leading spot bitcoin ETFs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1816
|
0,0033
|
|
0,28
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,563
|
0,5330
|
|
0,29
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8682
|
-0,0021
|
|
-0,24
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9164
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2317
|
0,0256
|
|
0,28
