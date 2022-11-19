Is It Too Early to Be Talking About Bitcoin at $150,000?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Right now, most investors would be grateful for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices to reach $20,000. The spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has pushed down the price of Bitcoin to the $16,000 level. And some traders are now suggesting that Bitcoin could touch $15,000 or lower before it ever sees $20,000 again.So it's interesting to see that California-based crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital is putting out what seems to be -- at first glance -- a ridiculously high price target of $149,000 for Bitcoin. According to Pantera Capital, the one catalyst that has the potential to drive Bitcoin significantly higher in the near-term future is the next Bitcoin halving, scheduled to take place in March 2024. But just how realistic is this price target?In each Bitcoin halving, the reward for mining a new block on the Bitcoin blockchain falls by one-half. Today, for example, Bitcoin miners receive 6.25 bitcoins every time they successfully mine a new block. When the next Bitcoin halving occurs in March 2024, the size of the reward will fall to 3.125 bitcoins. All of this is controlled algorithmically, which ensures that Bitcoin miners all over the world know exactly when this halving event is going to happen.