08.12.2023 11:55:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Bitcoin This Year? Or Is This Just the Start of a New Bull Market for Crypto?
It's hard to believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up more than 50% in Q3, hit a new 52-week high of nearly $44,000, and is up more than 160% in 2023. By nearly every account, it seems that Bitcoin has shaken off the frost from a brutal crypto winter.Yet, given the magnitude of the gains this year, is it possible that investors have missed the Bitcoin boat? The answer might surprise you, but several signs indicate Bitcoin's best days remain ahead for three key reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt nach -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt erleiden zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.