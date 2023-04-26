Is It Too Soon to Be Talking About Ethereum at $3,000?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In mid-April, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) completed its highly anticipated Shapella upgrade. This marked the first major upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain since The Merge took place last September. Ethereum is now up almost 60% for the year and recently broke through the $2,000 mark before retreating a bit.But Ethereum is still well below its 52-week high of $3,026, so there's work to be done. The next major catalyst for Ethereum could be another planned tech upgrade, tentatively scheduled for early 2024. So what are the chances of Ethereum breaking through the $3,000 level before that happens?Ethereum's transformation from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake blockchain due to The Merge last year was a titanic technological accomplishment. Consequently, many investors anticipated that this transformation would greatly boost Ethereum's overall performance. So far, reviews have been mixed.Continue reading