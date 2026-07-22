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22.07.2026 17:37:00
Is Litecoin a Buy After Its Recent Surge?
Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) just popped 16% in about a month. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) managed a 7% gain over the same stretch, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) eked out a 2% return. Is it time to cue the fireworks at the Litecoin Foundation's Singapore headquarters?It might be too early. Zoom out a bit, and the picture looks less impressive. Over the past year, Litecoin has dropped 60%, while Bitcoin has fallen 44% and the S&P 500 has gained 19%.Litecoin is underperforming both the stock market and the largest cryptocurrencies over longer periods. This recent bounce looks more like a partial recovery than a breakout. So is this a buying opportunity or a dead-cat bounce in the middle of a long decline?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,138
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,42
|
0,0300
|
|
0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8546
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9294
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9235
|
0,0002
|
|
0,00
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