Is Ripple (XRP) a Millionaire-Maker?

Valued at more than $2.2 trillion right now, the cryptocurrency market appears to be leaving the so-called crypto winter behind. Thanks to surging optimism, especially for top digital assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum, the industry is back in investors' good graces.But not all cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed. XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), which carries a market cap of $30 billion, is up only 39% in the last 12 months. And the coin, often known by the distinct but related Ripple name, is currently 85% below its peak price.Some bullish investors might still have high hopes for this beaten-down crypto. Can XRP be a millionaire-maker?