|
07.09.2024 17:17:00
Is Ripple (XRP) a Millionaire Maker?
Cryptocurrencies, specifically altcoins like Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), also known as XRP, are among the riskiest assets you can invest in. Ripple has been especially tough due to a years-long lawsuit between its creators and the SEC, a saga finally nearing its end. The price of XRP coins is notably higher following the court's rulings earlier this summer, but prices still sit well below their all-time high.So, what is Ripple's long-term upside with these lawsuits mostly behind it?Does Ripple have what it takes to create Bitcoin-like, life-changing wealth for those willing to hold it long-term?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1044
|
0,0005
|
|
0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
158,3665
|
0,3265
|
|
0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8431
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9373
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6103
|
0,0043
|
|
0,05