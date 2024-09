Is Ripple (XRP) a Millionaire Maker?

Cryptocurrencies, specifically altcoins like Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), also known as XRP, are among the riskiest assets you can invest in. Ripple has been especially tough due to a years-long lawsuit between its creators and the SEC, a saga finally nearing its end. The price of XRP coins is notably higher following the court's rulings earlier this summer, but prices still sit well below their all-time high.So, what is Ripple's long-term upside with these lawsuits mostly behind it?Does Ripple have what it takes to create Bitcoin-like, life-changing wealth for those willing to hold it long-term?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool