Is Staking Ethereum Really Worth It?

When Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) developers implemented The Merge, the name given to its transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, they made it so that staked funds couldn't be withdrawn and were locked on the network for an indeterminable amount of time. This inability to withdraw likely dissuaded would-be holders from staking, as there was no end in sight to when they could reclaim their staked funds if needed.But now it looks like there is an end in sight. Building off of The Merge, Ethereum developers are in the process of fine-tuning the next upgrade, known as Shanghai, which will allow users to finally withdraw funds and should be unveiled this March. So, with light at the end of the tunnel, this begs the question: Should you stake your Ethereum?Continue reading