23.05.2024 11:51:00
Is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF a Millionaire Maker?
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or groups of individual stocks trading under a single ticker symbol, are meant to simplify investing. A few ETFs can diversify your investments in minutes, versus spending gobs of time screening and selecting dozens of individual companies to trust your money with.In cryptocurrency, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEMKT: GBTC) can take much of the work out of owning Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).But what's the point of owning a Bitcoin ETF instead of just Bitcoin? The cryptocurrency has proved it can make investors millionaires. Can this ETF do the same?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: US-Indizes uneins -- ATX etwas höher -- DAX behauptet -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt kämpft sich am Donnerstag in die Gewinnzone vor. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich kaum. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.