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19.05.2026 06:30:00
Is This a New Sign That XRP Is a Better Buy Than Bitcoin or Ethereum?
On May 13, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) became the most-traded cryptocurrency on Upbit, South Korea's largest exchange, with $110.9 million in 24-hour volume, topping both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) at $88.6 million and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at $67 million. The same pattern showed up on another major South Korean crypto exchange, Bithumb, where XRP again outpaced the other two coins.A single day's worth of volume data on two platforms is a flimsy foundation for an investment decision. Still, when an asset is changing hands at a rate significantly higher than those of the two biggest cryptocurrencies on a pair of major exchanges in one of the most important countries in the crypto industry, it catches the eye. Let's unpack what's going on.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1641
|
-0,0020
|
|
-0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,093
|
-0,0270
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8687
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9146
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1144
|
-0,0165
|
|
-0,18