|
11.12.2025 13:10:00
Is Zcash a Harbinger of the Next Big New Narrative in Crypto?
In the span of a few months, the cryptocurrency Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) exploded to a seven-year high of more than $700, with a gain of more than 800% during the past 90 days. With that upward move apparently over and the dust starting to settle, Zcash now has a cadre of vocal evangelists, some of whom are among the most influential investors in crypto. Big names like the Winklevoss brothers, co-founders of the Gemini crypto exchange; Arthur Hayes, a co-founder of the exchange BitMEX; and Balaji Srinivasan, the former chief technology officer of Coinbase, are loudly backing the digital token as a core piece of their own investment theses about where crypto goes next.But is Zcash just enjoying another speculative moment and the chatter such moments tend to bring, or are these latest developments genuine early signs that privacy features and privacy coins such as Zcash will define the next big crypto narrative?
