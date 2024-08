iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

So you're thinking about buying some Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but you'd prefer to treat it like a traditional stock. Opening an account with a crypto-trading service sounds like a hassle and a security risk. Fortunately, there are several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the market nowadays that will let you track Bitcoin prices in a stock-like security.The most popular spot Bitcoin ETF so far is the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT). This fund comes with the mighty financial backing of investment management giant BlackRock and the household-name familiarity of its iShares fund family.The iShares fund is a respectable investment option for both new and experienced crypto investors -- but is it your best Bitcoin option right now? Let's take a look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool