29.09.2026 19:45:00

Jack Dorsey's Block Is Looking to Create a National Trust Bank. Here's Why That Could Help to Send Bitcoin Higher.

Block (NYSE: XYZ), the company behind the Square payment terminals at retailers and the developer of the popular Cash App, is entering the banking business.

Well, sort of. Earlier this month, the financial company announced it had submitted the regulatory paperwork to establish an uninsured national trust bank. This will be called Builders Bank & Trust, or more simply, Builders Bank. This is an attempt to improve the company's under-the-hood operations, particularly with regards to its Bitcoin business.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1352
0,0008
0,07
Japanischer Yen
177,933
-0,4970
-0,28
Britische Pfund
0,8552
-0,0024
-0,28
Schweizer Franken
0,9459
0,0000
0,00
Hongkong-Dollar
8,9087
0,0083
0,09
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stärker -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen. Anleger in Asien zeigen sich mehrheitlich in Kauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen