JPMorgan Chase Says That Bitcoin Will Outperform Stocks, Bonds, and Gold Over the Next 10 Years. Here's Why It Might Be Right

Per a new report, the asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has a base case in which Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) beats domestic stocks, bonds, and even gold during the next 10 years. It expects the crypto to return 10% annually during that period, versus 7.5% for U.S. large-cap stocks, 5.6% for broad U.S. bonds, and 5.5% for gold.

It's the first time the report has put a range on Bitcoin's returns, and it comes with a handful of heavy caveats. Although the figures it calculated are unlikely to prove true in 2036, the drivers for those results are hard to argue against, and it's my view that JPMorgan Chase is directionally correct. Here's why.

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