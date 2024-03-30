|
30.03.2024 08:25:00
Just Buy Bitcoin Instead of Coinbase Stock
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have made an incredible comeback over the past six months, more than tripling in that time. The stock is still trading below its all-time high, but much of the damage inflicted by the post-pandemic cryptocurrency crash has been undone.Coinbase slashed costs last year, which was enough to push its net income into positive territory, despite a slight decline in revenue. The company ended the year with about 24% fewer employees, compared to the start of the year. Higher interest rates also helped the cause. Coinbase's interest income more than doubled in 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0793
|
0,0003
|
|
0,02
|Japanischer Yen
|
163,46
|
0,2000
|
|
0,12
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8545
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9736
|
0,0007
|
|
0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4457
|
0,0048
|
|
0,06
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.