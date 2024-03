Just Buy Bitcoin Instead of Coinbase Stock

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have made an incredible comeback over the past six months, more than tripling in that time. The stock is still trading below its all-time high, but much of the damage inflicted by the post-pandemic cryptocurrency crash has been undone.Coinbase slashed costs last year, which was enough to push its net income into positive territory, despite a slight decline in revenue. The company ended the year with about 24% fewer employees, compared to the start of the year. Higher interest rates also helped the cause. Coinbase's interest income more than doubled in 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel