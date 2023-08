Krypto News: ChatGPT Prognose für Bitcoin 🪙 immer höher und höher!

I asked ChatGPT to predict the price of #Bitcoin in 2024, 2028, 2032 and 2050. Here's what it said:



2024: $20,000 – $150,000

2028: $20,000 – $500,000

2032: $20,000 – $1,000,000

2050: $20,000 – $5,000,000



