Krypto News: Diesen Coin kaufte Vitalik Buterin heute

Everyone is talking about how @VitalikButerin dumped $cult and $shib but no one is mentioning that he did it on @CoWSwap



Ready for some real alpha? $COW token is at only 7m mc, and this is the preferred dex of vitalik buterin



Cowswap is a dex https://t.co/IYC5PWnlNg… https://t.co/RlW5OjBHyz pic.twitter.com/YzOarY5q6k