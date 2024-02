Krypto News: In wenigen Stunden wird der Nachfolger des erfolgreichen Meme Coins SPONGE gelauncht

Today is your last chance to stake your $SPONGE V1 tokens before the transition to #SPONGE V2!



Deadline: 5th February 11 PM UTC



If you do not stake your $SPONGE tokens you will not recieve any #SPONGEV2.#MemeCoin #Presale #Web3 #Crypto #Binance #Altcoins pic.twitter.com/IUSHYrv014