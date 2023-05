Krypto News: Meme-Coin $SPONGE pumpt 67 % höher auf Bitget und Gate.io – Aufregung steigt wegen zahlreicher Börsenlsitings

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang!



We have a collaboration to share with you all! We’re teaming up with one of the hottest #MemeCoins of the week, $SPONGE



The trending #MemeCoin $SPONGE is inviting our $LHINU community to participate in their exclusive Airdrop Campaign for some #Meme… pic.twitter.com/u6FYlGYC6e