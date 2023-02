Krypto News: Paxos wendet sich von Binance ab – Gespräche mit der SEC „konstruktiv“

BUSD market cap dropped -$2.45B (from 16.1B to 13.7B as of now), and most of it has moved to USDT.



USDT marketcap + 2.37B (From 67.8B to 70.1B)



USDC also declined -739M (from 42.3B to 41.5B)



Landscape is shifting.



(Note: BUSD is NOT issued by Binance.)