|
25.11.2026 14:05:00
Liquidity peaked. First bitcoin fell, then gold and now stocks. How long the downturn will last, according to this veteran strategist.
Mike Howell predicts that equities are in a for a tough time for a while yet but the second half of next year will be stronger.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0973
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
174,747
|
0,0470
|
|
0,03
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8371
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9152
|
0,0030
|
|
0,33
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6001
|
-0,0052
|
|
-0,06