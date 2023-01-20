Looking to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio? Ethereum Could Be a Better Buy Than Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Signs that a global economic slowdown is coming are everywhere these days. In mid-January, the World Bank warned that one will likely occur this year, led by weaker growth in the U.S., Europe, and China. As such, the threat of a recession should be top-of-mind for anyone thinking about investing in crypto this year.Although it might not be possible to recession-proof your crypto portfolio, there are steps that you can take to make it more resilient. Investing in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could be the best way to accomplish that goal.But wait, you're probably asking: Isn't Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) the best crypto to hold in case of an economic downturn? That might have been the belief before 2022, but as events of the past year have shown, Bitcoin is not the hedge against recession that it once was thought to be. Continue reading