20.12.2025 13:45:00
Michael Burry Compares Bitcoin to One of the Biggest Bubbles in History
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has no shortage of bullish and bearish investors. Although there are some people who believe it's going to the moon and will hit more than $1 million in the future, there are others who believe that it's destined to crash.Michael Burry, who is best known for predicting the housing crash that occurred nearly two decades ago, belongs to the latter category. Not only is he bearish on Bitcoin, but he also compares the hype around the digital currency to what happened in Holland during the 17th century: tulip mania.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
