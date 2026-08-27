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27.08.2026 18:30:00
Michael Saylor Predicted This Month That Bitcoin Will Appreciate 30% Annually for the Next 20 Years. Does the Math Behind That Call Hold Up for Strategy Investors?
In an interview earlier this month, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor issued a startling prediction. The Bitcoin advocate said the market-leading cryptocurrency's price is on track to achieve a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next 20 years.As of an update it published earlier this month, Strategy held 840,447 Bitcoins -- a position that works out to roughly 4% of the token's maximum supply of 21 million. If Bitcoin were to achieve Saylor's performance target, Strategy shareholders would be poised to make a fortune. Could Bitcoin really deliver performance on that level?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1644
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,7765
|
0,0465
|
|
0,03
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8571
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9372
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1283
|
-0,0050
|
|
-0,05
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