30.04.2024 17:25:00
MicroStrategy explains why bitcoin is better than stocks, bonds or gold
MicroStrategy Inc. is still a business-analytics software company, but executives spent a lot more time on the post-earnings call with analysts talking about bitcoin, which the company adopted as its primary treasury reserve asset in 2020.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
