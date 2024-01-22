|
22.01.2024 12:44:00
Missed Out on Bitcoin Mining Stocks? 2 Crypto Stocks to Buy Right Now
One of the easiest investment plays of 2023 was buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks. All they seemed to do was go up, with popular mining stocks like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) all up more than 400% by the end of 2023.But it could be an entirely different story in 2024. Due to the upcoming Bitcoin halving, only a handful of Bitcoin mining companies are likely to be profitable for the year, and that could lead to a massive shakeout in the industry. So, with that in mind, here are two crypto stocks to buy instead.First up is Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), which continues to be a favorite of crypto investors. Cathie Wood of Ark Invest was consistently bullish on Coinbase throughout 2023 -- and for good reason. Coinbase remains the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with a business model that is easy to understand for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0871
|
0,0016
|
|
0,15
|Japanischer Yen
|
160,371
|
-0,6690
|
|
-0,42
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8549
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9425
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5008
|
0,0105
|
|
0,12
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX im Plus -- DAX klar höher -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegen sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.