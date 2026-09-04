04.09.2026 11:00:00

Most People Invest in Bitcoin the Wrong Way. Here's What I'd Do With $1,000 Instead.

For years, I have invested in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by repeatedly buying it in small, scheduled purchases and then ignoring it for as long as possible. Other approaches haven't worked for me in the past, and I know that I'm not alone.Per a study by Morningstar in 2026, the average investor dollar allocated to spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) lost 5.8% annually from January 2024 through June 2026, while those funds returned 8.5% a year on aggregate. Clearly, the ETF investors were doing something wrong to produce that result. So if I had $1,000 in hand today and I wanted to invest it in Bitcoin, here's how I'd do it without underperforming.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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