MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) made it official on Nov. 11. Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), the software company turned Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) treasury, will be deleted from the MSCI USA Index at the close of Nov. 30. Japan-based Bitcoin treasury peer Metaplanet (OTC:MTPLF) is also on its way out, and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) treasury company SharpLink (NASDAQ:SBET) lands on a new public watch list.

The decision caps a fight that has run for more than a year. In October 2025, the market index manager proposed excluding any company whose digital-asset holdings made up 50% or more of total assets. More than 250 organizations objected, and MSCI dropped the idea in January. In August, it came back with a broader screen aimed at "non-operating companies," built on five financial-ratio flags. Trip four of them, and you're out.

I went back to Strategy's formal response, and wow. The letter calls the proposal "pretextual," suggesting that MSCI may be inventing reasons to exclude Strategy. The letter points out that this company alone makes up about 87% of the market value affected across all six names on the list of exclusions. Strategy insists that its Bitcoin business is an operating segment of an established software company, a treatment it says followed discussions with SEC staff.

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