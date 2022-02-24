"Not as Anonymous as People Think," Shows DOJ Bitcoin Recovery of $3.6 Billion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recovered $3.6 billion of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) stolen in a 2016 hack of a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange. Two people were charged in what the DOJ says was the largest financial seizure in its history. In this episode of "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 9, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast, Chris MacDonald, and Travis Hoium discuss the case and ways you can store your crypto to keep it safe from hackers.Jon Quast: Did you guys see this yesterday? Department of Justice recovering 3.6 billion in Bitcoin. About 220,000 Bitcoins, by my math, were hacked in 2016 from Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange. Apparently, the Department of Justice has not given up the search for these over these past five years, and yesterday, able to actually bring to justice the two people accuse of stealing these Bitcoins. It's the largest financial seizure in history, they're saying.