|
23.08.2022 15:30:00
Now Might Be One of the Best Times to Buy Bitcoin
Ever since the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 and 2009, major central banks have adopted an incredibly accommodative stance toward monetary policy in order to boost the economy, a strategy that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. While it was previously not an issue, today we are experiencing surging prices across the U.S. economy as a direct result of the money printing.And now, to curb soaring inflation for everything from groceries and gas to rent and used cars, interest rates are ticking up. But the Federal Reserve's recent hawkish stance could flip and turn dovish in the not-too-distant future, and this would be an extremely bullish situation for one asset in particular -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). To be clear, as long as the central bank continues hiking interest rates in order to slow down inflation that's at 40-year highs, I see Bitcoin remaining under pressure. This is because in this environment, investors lean toward safer assets, like Treasury bonds and even cash instead of more speculative financial instruments like growth tech stocks or cryptocurrencies. It helps explain why the Nasdaq Composite, a tech-heavy stock index, has lost 17% in 2022, about double the S&P 500's drop (as of this writing). Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
0,9963
|
0,0018
|
|
0,18
|Japanischer Yen
|
136,328
|
-0,4045
|
|
-0,30
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8429
|
-0,0025
|
|
-0,30
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9609
|
0,0024
|
|
0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
7,8176
|
0,0158
|
|
0,20
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: Wall Street gespalten -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schloss den Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain ab. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer beendete das Tagesgeschäft knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.