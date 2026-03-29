30.03.2026 00:08:00

Oil and Fertilizer Prices May Soon Have Ripple Effects on These 3 Commodities Stocks

The ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade has already translated into higher gas prices across the country, and those prices should continue to climb if a speedy resolution isn't achieved. Higher oil prices also increase the cost of other commodities, like fertilizer.Fertilizer production requires a lot of natural gas, the price of which goes up in tandem with oil. The blockade had left more than 1 million tons of fertilizer stuck in the Gulf, according to a March 13 report, and farmers are already being hit by a shortage.  Here are three stocks to watch as the conflict in the Middle East continues. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Name Kurs +/- %
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-0,0031
-0,27
Japanischer Yen
185,07
0,8300
0,45
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0,0029
0,33
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0,0024
0,26
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9,0149
-0,0147
-0,16
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