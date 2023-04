One Metric That Shows Bitcoin Is Becoming a Store of Value

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It might come as a surprise, but Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could finally be fulfilling its potential as a store of value. Since its creation, many have struggled to categorize exactly what Bitcoin is and what purpose it serves. The digital currency has been viewed by some as a viable method of payment, a hedge against inflation, an alternative to fiat currencies, and even digital gold. While it might actually be an amalgam of all these, now more so than ever, it looks like Bitcoin is acting like a traditional safe-haven asset. Although gold is touted as the premier safe haven asset in the face of economic uncertainty, the prices of Bitcoin and gold are actually at some of their highest levels of correlation today and could be a sign that the narrative around Bitcoin might be changing. Continue reading