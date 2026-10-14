Over the Past 3 Years, Bitcoin Is Up 225% and the Nasdaq Is Up 109%. Here's the 1 Takeaway Lesson for Crypto Investors.

If you zoom out and take a look at the performance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over the past 3 years, it's hard not to be impressed. Over that time period, Bitcoin is up a whopping 225%. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq is only up 109%.

In other words, investors could have made a lot more money investing in Bitcoin than by investing in tech stocks over the past 3 years. But there's a catch.

In the case of Bitcoin, the catch is something that digital investment firm Grayscale refers to as "out-of-market" opportunity cost. As it turns out, investors who were out of the crypto market on days that Bitcoin zoomed higher saw considerably lower returns at the end of the 3-year period. In fact, missing just a few of Bitcoin's best days had a significant impact on long-term performance.

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