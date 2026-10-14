14.10.2026 11:34:00

Over the Past 3 Years, Bitcoin Is Up 225% and the Nasdaq Is Up 109%. Here's the 1 Takeaway Lesson for Crypto Investors.

If you zoom out and take a look at the performance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over the past 3 years, it's hard not to be impressed. Over that time period, Bitcoin is up a whopping 225%. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq is only up 109%.

In other words, investors could have made a lot more money investing in Bitcoin than by investing in tech stocks over the past 3 years. But there's a catch.

In the case of Bitcoin, the catch is something that digital investment firm Grayscale refers to as "out-of-market" opportunity cost. As it turns out, investors who were out of the crypto market on days that Bitcoin zoomed higher saw considerably lower returns at the end of the 3-year period. In fact, missing just a few of Bitcoin's best days had a significant impact on long-term performance.

Continue reading

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1125
-0,0074
-0,66
Japanischer Yen
176,62
-0,7100
-0,40
Britische Pfund
0,8457
0,0006
0,07
Schweizer Franken
0,9324
0,0001
0,01
Hongkong-Dollar
8,7307
-0,0578
-0,66
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt trat auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen