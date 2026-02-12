|
12.02.2026 20:48:42
Owning Bitcoin Through an ETF: Scale or Lower Fees With IBIT and HODL
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) and VanEck Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT:HODL) both offer direct exposure to bitcoin’s price, but IBIT stands out for its much larger assets under management and trading footprint, while HODL edges ahead on cost.Both IBIT and HODL are designed to track the performance of bitcoin, giving investors a way to access the cryptocurrency’s price movements via traditional brokerage accounts. This comparison looks at their key differences in cost, returns, risk, liquidity, and portfolio construction to help clarify which product may appeal more to different types of investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
