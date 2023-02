Plummeting Adani shares send ripples through India’s parliament, finance sector

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

SHARES of India’s Adani Group companies fell sharply on Friday (Feb 3) as ripples from a market rout disrupted parliament for a second day, fanning fears of systemic risk after a critical research report by a US short-seller. Seven listed Adani enterprises lost more than half their market capitalisation, which shrivelled dramatically, after the Hindenburg Research report raised questions about the conglomerate’s debt levels and use of tax havens.