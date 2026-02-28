|
28.02.2026 07:30:00
Polymarket Says Bitcoin Has Just 3% Odds of Topping $150,000 by June -- How Seriously Should Long-Term Investors Take That Number?
For good reason, prediction market traders are down on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down a staggering 47% since October, and shows no signs of heading higher anytime soon. It's currently trading for just $66,000.As a result, Polymarket only gives Bitcoin 3% odds of making it to the $150,000 mark by the end of June. If you're a short-term investor, that's obviously bad news. But just how seriously should you take this number if you are a long-term investor?As a starting point, I looked at Bitcoin's historical returns over the past decade. If Bitcoin is going to hit $150,000 by June, then it's going to need a monster second quarter of the year. More specifically, it's going to need to skyrocket in value by 128%. So just how likely is that?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1806
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,353
|
0,1830
|
|
0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,876
|
0,0007
|
|
0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9085
|
-0,0043
|
|
-0,47
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2421
|
0,0120
|
|
0,13
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.