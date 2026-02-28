28.02.2026 07:30:00

Polymarket Says Bitcoin Has Just 3% Odds of Topping $150,000 by June -- How Seriously Should Long-Term Investors Take That Number?

For good reason, prediction market traders are down on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down a staggering 47% since October, and shows no signs of heading higher anytime soon. It's currently trading for just $66,000.As a result, Polymarket only gives Bitcoin 3% odds of making it to the $150,000 mark by the end of June. If you're a short-term investor, that's obviously bad news. But just how seriously should you take this number if you are a long-term investor?As a starting point, I looked at Bitcoin's historical returns over the past decade. If Bitcoin is going to hit $150,000 by June, then it's going to need a monster second quarter of the year. More specifically, it's going to need to skyrocket in value by 128%. So just how likely is that?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
