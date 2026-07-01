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02.07.2026 01:39:00
Prediction: 1 Cryptocurrency That Will Be Worth More than Bitcoin and Ethereum Combined
Right now, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are the two juggernauts of the crypto world. Together, they have a combined market cap of $1.4 trillion. That's 70% of the entire value of the crypto market.However, the recent shakeout in the crypto market could clear the way for new altcoins to take over as market leaders. The one I'm keeping my eye on is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Within the next few years, it might be worth more than the combined market caps of Bitcoin and Ethereum today.On the surface, this prediction might seem impossible, if not downright ludicrous. After all, Bitcoin is "digital gold," and Ethereum is "digital silver." Both have been best-in-class for more than a decade, and it seems almost inconceivable that they could ever lose their top spots as the world's most popular cryptocurrencies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1434
|
0,0053
|
|
0,47
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,2185
|
-0,7515
|
|
-0,41
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8566
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9186
|
-0,0026
|
|
-0,28
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9674
|
0,0389
|
|
0,44
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