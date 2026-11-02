Prediction: Anthropic Will Be Worth More Than Bitcoin by the End of the Year. On Polymarket, the Current Odds Are 79%.

Anthropic's recent IPO filing has been the talk not just of the stock market, but also of the crypto market. That's because it's highly likely that within the next 60 days, Anthropic will have a higher valuation than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the longtime crypto behemoth with a market cap of $1.6 trillion.

In fact, on Polymarket, prediction market traders give that a 79% chance of happening. Once Anthropic reaches parity with Bitcoin, investors will face an interesting dilemma. Which is the better buy: Bitcoin or Anthropic?

The case for buying Anthropic and selling Bitcoin is easy to make. Anthropic has been in the headlines constantly for much of the year and has become one of the clear leaders of the AI industry.

Continue reading